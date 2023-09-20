Startup Spotlight: Dimensional Energy

BizTUCSONSeptember 20, 2023
1 minute read

Dimensional Energy gives carbon dioxide new life as a cost-effective building block for industrial fuels and consumer products traditionally made from fossil carbon. Until now, carbon dioxide has been defined as waste − it is what’s left over when all the energy is burned off energy-dense fuels, warming our planet and categorized as a byproduct impossible to utilize cost effectively. With Dimensional Energy’s carbon utilization platform, carbon-intensive industries can chart a course to carbon neutral or zero emissions operations.

The Dimensional Energy Tucson Technology Center, located in the Solar Zone at the UA Tech Park, produces fossil-free wax derived from emissions that can close the loop on humanity’s industrial carbon cycle. 

Pictured above from left – Paul Miller, Principal Mechanical Engineer; Angelina Farrar, Facility Coordinator & Plant Operator; Brad Brennan, VP Research and Development; Adrienne Lee, Project Manager & Site Engineer; Jason Salfi, CEO

READ THE FULL SPECIAL REPORT HERE.

BizTUCSONSeptember 20, 2023
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Hughes Federal Credit Union Buys New Facility Near Tucson International Airport

September 20, 2023

American Battery Factory to Use Honeywell Operations Platform at New Gigafactory

September 20, 2023

City of Tucson Gets $5 Million Grant from U.S. Department of Agriculture

September 20, 2023

Pima County Awarded $1 Million Climate Pollution Reduction Grant

September 20, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button