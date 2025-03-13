56th Annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair, Mar. 21-22

The weather’s warming up, and that can only mean one thing, it’s almost time for the beloved Fourth Avenue Street Fair in Tucson. Now in its 56th year, this iconic event returns to historic Fourth Avenue in the heart of the city, offering an unforgettable three-day celebration of art, culture, entertainment and delicious food.

SHOP LOCAL AND BE INSPIRED

With over 400 artist booths, there’s no shortage of unique finds offering everything from handcrafted jewelry to custom clothing, original artwork, home décor, and more! Be sure to explore the vibrant local stores that line the streets. These merchants are the heartbeat of Tucson’s vibrant community, and each store tells a story of creativity and local pride. From the eclectic mix of one-of-a-kind pieces to handcrafted treasures and locally made goods, there’s something special for everyone—and it supports local talent at the same time.

DINE AROUND THE WORLD

Savor international flavors with a wide variety of food trucks and local restaurants offering delicious bites from across the globe.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT FOR ALL

Get ready for 23 hours of free entertainment! From local dance performances to rocking music by Tucson’s best bands, the fair features something for everyone. Enjoy cultural dances, songs, jugglers, comedians, and more. This year, along with the ever-popular Euro Tramp experience, the fair is partnering with Silent Adventures Tucson for a Silent Disco in the Antigone parking lot.

Event Hours

The Fourth Avenue Street Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 21 and Saturday Mar. 22, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 23. Admission is free.

For more information, visit https://fourthavenue.org/signature-events/fourth-avenue-spring-street-fair/