Macula Vision Systems Gets $100,000 from Flinn Foundation Entrepreneurship Program

Arizona bioscience companies Macula Vision Systems and Anuncia Medical have been selected from a competitive field of startups to receive funding support through the 2025 Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program.

The companies receive $100,000 in non-dilutive funding support through the Arizona Bioindustry Association, the foundation’s nonprofit partner. In addition, they can access professional and consulting services, exclusive opportunities to engage with Arizona bioscience, business and policy leaders, and a one-year membership on Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap Steering Committee.

The 2025 program’s 10 participants — including eight companies not selected for funding — were announced Mar. 6, at the Flinn Foundation Bio Capital Conference at the Creighton University Health Sciences Campus at Park Central.

Macula Vision Systems of Oro Valley is developing an automated computational microscopy solution to address critical labor shortages and provide accurate, timely information of clinical samples in every lab.

“Being selected … by the Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program is both a humbling honor and an exciting milestone for us at Macula Vision Systems,” said Oleg Gusyatin, Macula’s CEO. “This renewed recognition not only validates our ongoing commitment to transforming clinical microscopy with our AI-powered, computational solutions, but also reinforces the confidence that industry leaders have in our vision.”

Gusyatin said the funding will support the launch of the company’s regulatory strategy in an effort to bring more cost-effective and efficient diagnostic tools to laboratories.

Scottsdale-based Anuncia Medical develops improved treatment options for patients with hydrocephalus, a condition when cerebrospinal fluid builds up, causing the brain to swell.

“The Anuncia Medical team is deeply grateful to the Flinn Foundation for supporting our mission to improve care for Arizona patients. Our FDA-cleared and Breakthrough Designated ReFlow® Mini Flusher helps patients at high risk for shunt failure due to catheter occlusions, often worsened by Cocci-meningitis related to Valley Fever — a major concern in Arizona. It gives patients and caregivers greater control over their care and peace of mind, enabling them to maintain catheter flow from home,” said Elsa Chi Abruzzo, Anuncia Medical CEO and president.

Early data shows it can significantly reduce one of the most common, costly and traumatic revision brain surgeries, she added.

“This Flinn grant allows us to generate the high-quality, prospective clinical data needed for broader commercial adoption, further cementing Arizona as a leader in neurosurgical excellence,” Abruzzo said.

A total of 49 companies applied for the 2025 program. Ten finalists made in-person pitches before a selection committee.

“Arizona should be excited about the number of bioscience companies discovering innovative ways to improve our health, and the progress these companies have shown in executing their goals and mission,” said Tammy McLeod, Flinn Foundation president and CEO.

Now in its 12th cohort, the entrepreneurship program was established to support Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap goal of creating a thriving hub for bioscience entrepreneurs and startups across the state.

“As we look ahead to the next iteration of Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap this year, it’s gratifying to see how the current Roadmap has nurtured this kind of growth in the state,” McLeod said.

The finalists not selected for funding may work with the Flinn Foundation to leverage network and advisor benefits, while also receiving a one-year membership on Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap Steering Committee and invitations to bioscience-related events and networking opportunities.

These companies are:

Aces Diagnostics, Phoenix: Providing an early and accurate diagnostic solution for Lyme disease.

Aspiro Therapeutics, Tucson: Developing a treatment for obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, by mimicking the protective power of CC16, a natural lung protein vital for healthy breathing.

Harmonic Discovery, Tucson: A therapeutic discovery platform using AI to design novel kinase inhibitors for targeted polypharmacology.

Hypersound Medical, Tempe: Using radio frequency for the treatment of chronic pain.

ImmunoShield Therapeutics, Phoenix: Enabling allogeneic cell therapies in the absence of chronic systemic immunosuppression.

King Therapeutics, Phoenix: Immunotherapy using macrophages to attack tumors.

MindFit, Scottsdale: A digital app for clinically backed mental fitness exercises for mental well-being and brain training.

Paxauris, Phoenix: Offering patented earplugs to protect the ears and hearing by inflating for a soft seal.

The 10 finalists include four companies applying for the first time, three prior participants, and two spinouts from the Flinn Foundation Seed Grants to Promote Translational Research Program.

This is the first year a company could be selected for a second time.

Since 2014, 68 program participants have received more than $2.1 million in funding support through the Foundation’s nonprofit partners.

Pictured above from left – Oleg Gusyatim, CEO and Founder and Alena Shamsheyeva, Founder. Photo by Brent G. Mathis