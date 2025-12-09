UBS Global Wealth Management announced that Justin Frame, managing director and market executive for the Pacific Desert Market, has been appointed additional responsibility of the UBS Tucson office.

Frame’s expanded leadership role underscores UBS’s continued commitment in the Southwest region and marks a proud return to his alma mater community, as he earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management in 1995.

“It’s a proud moment to return to where my passion for finance and investments started with my education at U of A,” said Justin Frame. “Tucson is an incredible community, and I’m looking forward to leading some of the most exceptional Financial Advisor teams in Arizona—helping clients in Tucson and the surrounding areas build the wealth needed to realize their financial goals.”

Frame recently launched a podcast, to highlight the dynamic opportunities across the Pacific Desert Market, share investment insights from UBS Financial Advisors and Private Wealth Advisors, and showcase inspiring client stories.

“Justin is one of those leaders who leaves it all on the field—he’s consistent, supportive, and extremely effective,” said Lauren Gorsche, Region Head, West Region at UBS Wealth Management. “We’re fortunate to have his leadership in the Pacific Desert Market and are confident he’ll bring the same energy and excellence to the Tucson office.”

Before joining UBS in 2020, Frame spent 25 years with Morgan Stanley, where he rose through leadership ranks across Colorado, Nebraska and west Los Angeles. His roles included branch and complex manager, regional COO, and family wealth advisor. As a former financial advisor for 14 years, Frame understands the importance of the client-advisor relationship.

A Certified Financial Planner® and Certified Exit Planning Advisor®, Frame also completed the Wharton School’s Investment Consultant program. He is active in the community, serving on philanthropic boards for Advisors in Philanthropy and Working Wardrobes.