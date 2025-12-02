Pima County Event Focuses on Trilateral Trade Relations

Pima County Economic Development Director Heath Vescovi-Chiordi talked trade among the United States, Mexico and Canada at the Arizona District Export Council’s 4th USMCA Small and Medium Enterprise Dialogue Series event, Nov. 18-19.

The two-day gathering included hundreds of representatives from federal, regional, state and local government, academia, private industry, policy and advocacy groups, and more from across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The event focused on creating new connections among all who attended in a concerted effort to enhance new and creative trade opportunities across North America, as well as to learn more about the upcoming reauthorization of the USMCA.

The discussion also included a specific focus on how to incorporate more beneficial language for small- and medium-sized enterprises to create a more holistically supportive piece of economic policy that supports all levels of business, investment and supply/manufacturing chain development across North America.