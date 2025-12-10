Ascent Aviation Services Celebrates Grand Opening of Two New Wide-Body Aircraft Hangars

Ascent Aviation Services marked the grand opening of two new 90,000-square-feet wide-body maintenance hangars at their Pinal Air Park facility in Marana. This celebration culminated an unprecedented investment in the Maintenance Base that has led to significant job growth and expansion in capabilities since its initial announcement in September 2023.

The $70 million investment will elevate the facility in Marana and increase its hangar capacity by 200%, allowing the company to tackle more heavy maintenance. Additionally, it will pave the way to support the ongoing commercial relationship with Israel Aerospace Industries and with their B777- 300ER passenger-to-freighter conversion program, in which the STC was issued in August 2025 by the FAA.

Ascent has positioned itself to become a leader in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Industry. David Querio, Ascent president and CEO, said that “a company must continue foster growth and innovate to remain competitive in this niche industry.”

“Ascent Aviation Services’ Marana facility represents an exciting addition to Southern Arizona’s thriving aviation industry,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Ascent’s investment in Marana reinforces Arizona’s position as a premier aviation and aerospace hub, while creating hundreds of high-quality aviation jobs in Southern Arizona.”

“This project delivers outstanding economic impact for the entire Southern Arizona region with a $70 million investment and the creation of 300+ new high-wage jobs,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of The Chamber of Southern Arizona. “The Chamber was thrilled to work with Dave Querio and the entire Ascent team and we congratulate them on their continued success.”

“This is going to be the economic kickoff for the economic powerhouse in Southern Arizona, which will be the Town of Marana,” said Marana Mayor Jon Post. “The employment that’s going to come to our community is so important. Overall, we’re so grateful for the level of commitment that Ascent has made to Marana.”

The B777-300ER Cargo Conversion Program is positioned to replace aging wide-body freighters and provide much needed cargo capacity for the E-Commerce global freight boom. The demand for cargo uplift is expected to increase by 4-5% yearly in the next 5 years. By being the only non-OEM MRO conversion facility in North America capable of performing B777-300ER modifications, Ascent is uniquely positioned to support the growing demand for cargo uplift.

Locally, the event marks a significant step toward economic growth for Southern Arizona by creating over 300 high-paying jobs. P2F conversions are highly complex modifications that require strong structures technicians and mechanics to perform the modification. Ascent has built out a structured apprentice program to help foster a new generation of aviation professionals and demonstrates Ascent’s commitment to Southern Arizona’s Aviation Workforce.