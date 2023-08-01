With interest and participation in golf booming among juniors and adults, Tucson City Golf recently welcomed Justin Bubser, PGA, as its new director of instruction.

Bubser, the former University of Arizona assistant women’s golf coach, will work alongside Director of Player Development Landyn Lewis in introducing new golfers to the sport, while helping existing golfers improve and achieve their goals at Tucson’s four city-owned golf facilities. Tucson City Golf includes Randolph Golf Complex, El Rio Golf Course, Fred Enke Golf Course and Silverbell Golf Course.

While at Arizona, Bubser helped the Wildcats make the NCAAs in four of his five seasons, including two semifinal runs and a ninth-place national finish in 2023. Prior to joining the Wildcats’ golf staff, Bubser was the head golf professional at Omni Tucson National, while also working with the Ironwood Ridge High School golf teams. He has also volunteered his time with First Tee Tucson, the Southern Arizona PGA Junior League and LPGA Girls Golf of Tucson. Bubser attended Western New Mexico University and played professionally on the Gateway, Adams and Pepsi tours.

“Bringing Justin on as our director of instruction is the best thing that could’ve happened to the Tucson Golf Program,” said Lewis. “We have had major success over the last 18 months with minimal staff and now that we have a director of instruction with a coaching pedigree such as JB, things are getting really exciting! With his extensive experience teaching and coaching players of all ages, his expertise in the college recruiting world, as well as being a PGA Member, we will not only be creating advanced level programs for adults, but also focus heavily on cultivating a junior golf program that Southern Arizona hasn’t seen before.”

With Lewis and Bubser leading the charge, the Tucson City Golf Program will continue to offer programs for all ages and skill levels, including Get Golf Ready, PGA Junior League, Operation 36, PGA Family Golf, PGA Hope for veterans, as well as classes, clinics and camps to encourage people to get out on the golf course. In addition, TGP will roll out an elite junior program in 2024 to help those juniors looking to play golf in high school and in college.

“What motivated me to join the Tucson City Golf Program is the opportunity to grow the game and to do so with a good friend (Landyn Lewis),” said Bubser. “We as golf professionals see that golf is ‘booming’ and we need to take advantage of the interest levels. We have so many players that are interested in playing and the PGA of America has created some great programs over the last five years that can really help them. I love coaching and this will give me more time to do that.”

“Landyn and I have always talked about creating programming for our Tucson community and creating an environment for growth of the game like no one else is providing,” added Bubser. “The Tucson Golf Program will be something that golf professionals all over will envy.”

Owned by the City of Tucson and managed by Troon, Tucson City Golf has been part of the fabric of the city since the 1930s. Modern amenities, traditional designs and native Southern Arizona landscapes make these municipal courses standout in the area. The collection is made up of five Arizona golf courses at four complexes, featuring well-stocked pro shops, dining options, meeting and banquet spaces and practice facility options.