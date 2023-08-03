Grant & Alvernon Center Has New Owner

BizTUCSONAugust 3, 2023
Less than a minute

The Grant & Alvernon Shopping Center at the southeast corner of Grant Road and Alvernon Way, has been sold to Bob Camino Principal, LLC. The 25,365-square-foot shopping center was developed in 1985. The Vasa Fitness building was not included in the sale. The shopping center was 73% occupied at the time of the sale, which closed on Jul. 24.

Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors, LLC represented the seller, Grant & Alvernon Realty Trust. Bob Zhang represented Bob Camino Principal, LLC in this transaction. 

BizTUCSONAugust 3, 2023
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Larsen Baker Sells Big Brothers Big Sisters Building

July 20, 2023

Gantry Secures $11.9 Million Construction Loan to Develop New Arizona Luxury Multifamily

June 30, 2023

Commercial Retail Advisors Announces A. Torano Wines Lease at Broadway Village

April 13, 2023

Ambassador Jewelers Leases at Larsen Baker Building

April 11, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button