Grant & Alvernon Center Has New Owner

The Grant & Alvernon Shopping Center at the southeast corner of Grant Road and Alvernon Way, has been sold to Bob Camino Principal, LLC. The 25,365-square-foot shopping center was developed in 1985. The Vasa Fitness building was not included in the sale. The shopping center was 73% occupied at the time of the sale, which closed on Jul. 24.

Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors, LLC represented the seller, Grant & Alvernon Realty Trust. Bob Zhang represented Bob Camino Principal, LLC in this transaction.