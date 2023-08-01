Jeremy Thompson of Cox is the incoming chair of the Oro Valley Chamber’s board of directors.

Thompson succeeds Eric Renaud, president and CEO of Chamber Diamond member Pima Federal Credit Union. Renaud remains as past chair of the board.

New Chamber board officers should be installed this August, at the first board meeting following the 31st Annual Meeting and Awards Breakfast held in July at Platinum member El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort.

Chamber President and CEO Kristen Sharp thanked Renaud for his help, support and guidance as she approaches a full year running the Chamber, saying he “has been instrumental in helping me to navigate the complexities that come with being a CEO.

“He has not only been an advocate of the Chamber, but of myself as well. I have felt his support and encouragement when needed and appreciate his guidance and direction of the board as a whole,” she said.