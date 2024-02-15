Joshua D. L. Anderson

Joshua Anderson joined the El Rio Foundation team as its new development director/special events. He has over 25 years of development, fundraising and events experience working and volunteering at various non-profit organizations.  

Anderson’s work experience includes the Colorado Judicial Institute, Matthew Shepard Foundation, the National MS Society, and the Metropolitan State University of Denver.  

Most recently, he was the executive director of Handi-Dogs, Inc., an affiliate of Assistance Dogs international that specializes in training people with/without disabilities and their dogs to enhance their independence and quality of life.  

