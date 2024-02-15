Amistades, Inc. has announced the appointment of Claudia Jasso as CEO, effective immediately.

“As a proud Latina and daughter of life-long community activists, I am deeply committed to serving and amplifying our community’s voices and cultural values,” said Jasso. “I am looking forward to leading Amistades through this new chapter of strategic growth while leveraging our important work of the past 17 years with and for our community to expand our impact. Elevating the long-term trust that we have built together is an honor and will remain a core function of our success.”

In her role as CEO, Jasso will be responsible for the direction, strategy, and growth of the non-profit organization. “Since we founded Amistades in 2006, we have been able to uncompromisingly maintain our vision and purpose, which builds power for our Latino community,” said Carlos González, chairman of the Amistades board of directors. “Claudia is the right leader to bring Amistades forward and change the conditions that perpetuate inequities for us and our communities.”

Amistades works with a highly effective community-first approach to engage with Latino communities while connecting them with opportunity, dismantling false narratives, and activating positive change. Program areas include health equity, environmental justice, and civic participation in Tucson and Southern Arizona. The organization has been funded by numerous federal, local and foundation partners, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith, and Family, and the W. K. Kellogg Foundation.