Spirit of Children Donates More Than $84,000 to Diamond Children’s Medical Center

Spirit of Children presented Diamond Children’s Medical Center with a $84,629 donation during a check presentation ceremony this month. Proceeds were collected at local Spirit Halloween stores and from business partners during the 2023 Halloween season.

The funds help to make hospital stays easier for young patients and their families through non-medical treatment and healing play with 100% of local donations benefitting the pediatric patients treated at the hospital. To date, Spirit of Children has raised over $1.5M raised for Diamond Children’s in 10 years.

“Thanks to Spirit of Children’s generous donation and the contributions of our community in the last decade, we can provide incredible support for our youngest patients in their times of great need, vulnerability and uncertainty. We are honored to be a part of this partnership of giving and to celebrate this gift with the Sprit team,” said Sarah Frost, CEO Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South.

Spirit of Children partner hospitals support a wide range of activities and roles for hospitalized children. At Diamond Children’s Medical Center, the funds raised by Spirit of Children provide year-round essential services provided by the Diamond Children’s Medical Center Child Life team who help children and families cope with the challenges of illness, hospitalization, and any resulting disability from illness.

In addition, the generosity of Spirit of Children donation allows the Diamond Children’s child life specialists to provide safe, Halloween fun during the season for patients to enjoy costumes, activity books and crayons, treat bag sand more.