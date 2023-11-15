Jody Yarbrough recently joined El Rio Health as the new CFO. Yarbrough is a finance and accounting professional with over 25 years’ experience in healthcare including health plans, health insurance, academic and private practice physician groups, outpatient dialysis and integrated health systems.

Most recently, she worked as a consulting CFO supporting small businesses in the drug discovery start-up space. Yarbrough was also a subject matter expert supporting new startups at the University of Arizona Center for Innovation. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Yarbrough holds an MBA in health care administration and is a licensed CPA in Arizona.

El Rio Health is the largest provider of healthcare services for the uninsured and Medicaid populations in Pima County. El Rio serves the medical, dental, and behavioral health needs of over 125,000 patients annually. El Rio employs over 1,800 people with an annual budget of over $247 million dollars. A national model of healthcare excellence, El Rio’s mission is to “improve the health of our community through comprehensive, accessible, affordable, quality and compassionate care.”