Tucson’s Barrio Viejo Among Condé Nast Traveler’s Top Places to Go in 2024

Tucson neighborhood, Barrio Viejo, has been included in Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Places to Go in 2024.

Through Visit Tucson’s efforts, Tucson has received tremendous recognition in the past year with inclusions in The New York Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2023 andTime Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places 2023. The accolades continue with the announcement that Tucson is one of only 12 destinations in North America and the Caribbean included on Condé Nast Traveler’s prestigious list.

“Our communications team has been working hard to put Tucson on the radar for this highly reputable publication,” Felipe Garcia, Visit Tucson President and CEO said. “Condé Nast Traveler helps motivate readers’ travel decisions and we are honored to have Tucson and Barrio Viejo recognized.”

The downtown Tucson neighborhood is among honorees selected by a global network of editors working in CNT’s seven territories: the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, the Middle East, and China. The highly regarded list has been released each year for a decade and recognizes the best destinations in any given year.

The Barrio Viejo neighborhood is on track to receive designation as a historic landmark neighborhood, as home to the historic El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, the only Catholic Shrine in the U.S. dedicated to a sinner instead of a saint. It was this shrine that gave neighborhood residents the fuel needed to save Barrio Viejo from being absorbed into Tucson’s downtown area.

In recent years, the more than 170-year-old neighborhood has undergone a renaissance with restoration of historic buildings like Teatro Carmen and the relocation and expansion of businesses like The Coronet, Etherton Gallery and EXO Roast Co.

To read Condé Nast Traveler’s article, click here:

https://www.cntraveler.com/story/best-places-to-go-in-north-america-and-the-caribbean-2024