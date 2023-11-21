Gospel Rescue Mission to Welcome Thousands for Thanksgiving Meal

Gospel Rescue Mission plans to welcome thousands of hungry men, women, and children in today to receive a warm Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings!

Lisa Chastain, CEO of Gospel Rescue Mission, said of the upcoming event: “It takes literally hundreds of volunteers to make this event happen and more than anything I am so grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received this year! This might be the first time in years we have enough turkeys to serve the 3,000 meals we are anticipating serving.”

This event is open to all in need! Those in attendance will receive a full Thanksgiving meal – turkey with all the trimmings, mashed potatoes, veggies, gravy, homemade biscuits, pies, and more! There will also be live music, fun events for the kids, showers, haircuts, and many more services.

Those who wish to enjoy their meal at home may elect to drive through and pick up a complete Thanksgiving meal and take home a resource box filled with hygiene items, nonperishable food items, and more.

Last year Gospel Rescue Mission provided:

2,458 meals (ready to heat and hot meals)

356 resource boxes

256 gallons of pet food

Served 327 cars in their to-go line

This will be Gospel Rescue Mission’s 35th annual event. The event, which began as a street banquet, morphed into a to-go event during the pandemic. In 2022, this model shifted to a hybrid event, which allowed GRM to serve even more people in need.

Transitioning to the hybrid model has allowed GRM to serve both the homeless and those living in poverty, on the brink of homelessness.

“We would like people to know that we are so much more than just a homeless shelter. In addition to providing Recovery for those suffering with addiction, and an array of services for the homeless, we are extremely passionate about helping those living in poverty receive the resources they need to survive so they don’t become homeless.” – Lisa Chastain

Thanksgiving Blessings to Go Information:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Time: 11:00am- 2:00pm

Location: H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85714

About Gospel Rescue Mission: Gospel Rescue Mission is a faith-based nonprofit that works to provide shelter, meals, recovery services, and housing programs to the hungry and hurting. GRM staff are a team of passionate Christ-followers who are united in their mission to transform lives and assist guests on their journey from homeless to wholeness. GRM is committed to treating all people with love, grace, dignity, and respect.