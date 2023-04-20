Jimena Valdés has been promoted to senior VP of member experience for Vantage West Credit Union.

In her new role, Valdés will provide strategic leadership and oversight of multiple channels, including the retail branch network, member solutions contact center, training, and investment services. She will make it her priority to maintain a positive work environment, where employees feel valued and empowered to give their best to ensure an exceptional member experience.

Valdés first joined Vantage West in 2017 as assistant VP of retail banking. In 2021, she earned a promotion to VP of consumer banking & operations, before landing her most recent promotion to senior VP of member service.

Through her leadership and key contributions to a variety of the credit union’s initiatives, Valdés has been instrumental in increasing organic member growth by 14,000 and implementing initiatives that contributed to the organization’s asset size growth from $1.45 billion to $2.6 billion.

During her tenure at Vantage West, Valdés has provided oversight of consumer banking operations, served as liaison and manager of Vantage West’s wealth management program, worked with brokers to secure branch locations, and served as a mentor to several of the credit union’s emerging leaders.

Prior to her career at Vantage West, Valdés worked for the University of Arizona as a graduate medical education data manager and held management positions with a major bank over a nine-year span.

Valdés previously served as recording secretary for the University of Arizona Hispanic Alumni Association and currently serves as Treasurer on the Marshall Foundation Board of Directors.

Valdés holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona. Her passion to serve her team and credit union members and her tireless drive for uncovering innovative solutions make her well-positioned to succeed in her new role.