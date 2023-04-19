Robert Swick

Hughes Federal Credit Union has announced that Robert J. Swick will be retiring from his position as president on Apr. 28, followed by a distinguished 37-year career that saw membership grow from 31,500 to 178,000 and total assets increase from $239 million to $1.9 billion.

Swick joined Hughes in 1986 as a finance manager and was promoted over the years to vice president of finance and data processing and executive vice president. Then, in 1999, Swick was named the credit union’s president and general manager. He has also served as Hughes’ board treasurer since 2000.

Swick said that one of his proudest career accomplishments was obtaining a low-income, underserved community charter in 2001, allowing the credit union to make a positive difference in the financial lives of many more Tucsonans.

“Swick made a career on the unwavering promise of ‘people helping people,’ said Hughes Board Chairman Juan Gonzalez. “Our members, employees and community have all benefitted from Robert’s vision and leadership, and it has been a privilege to work with him. All of us at Hughes are incredibly grateful for his many impressive contributions.”

During his tenure, Hughes received numerous prestigious awards for product and service excellence from leading banking and business organizations, including Forbes’ “Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions” listings in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, Swick was recognized as an Arizona Business Leader of the Year by AZBusiness magazine. In addition, the credit union was consistently recognized for its community service and as a favorite local credit union in the Arizona Daily Star Reader’s Choice awards.

Under Swick’s leadership, Hughes also earned a 5-Star “Superior” rating from BauerFinancial, a rating agency that analyzes and reports on the financial condition of the nation’s banking industry. For 33 years, Hughes has received “Excellent” and “Superior” BauerFinancial ratings, a testament to the financial strength and stability of the credit union.

“It has been an honor to serve as a Hughes leader for more than 37 years alongside many remarkable leaders, volunteers and employees,” Swick said. “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together by remaining committed to our members’ financial wellness and community’s vitality through scholarship and financial literacy programs.”

The board of directors is in the process of selecting Swick’s successor and expects to fill the position in early May.

“I am excited for Hughes as it moves forward devoted to the principle of people helping people and supporting organizations and causes that make our community stronger,” said Swick. “From its inception and into its future, I know Hughes will continue to enthusiastically serve its community and help member-owners — from teens to retirees — achieve their full financial potential.”