The Mahoney Group, Arizona’s largest independent insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage, welcomes Jill Brooks as its new commercial lines service director. In this role, Brooks will oversee the firm’s commercial lines service team, focusing on mentoring, operational excellence, and delivering an outstanding client experience.

With more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Brooks brings a wealth of expertise in agency operations, client management, and team leadership. Having previously served in executive roles — including as VP at Lovitt &Touche in Tucson — she has a proven track record of breaking down silos between sales and service, implementing new technologies, and fostering a culture of collaboration and growth.

“The Mahoney Group’s reputation, culture and commitment to growth are what really drew me in,” Brooks said. “I’m a relationship-driven leader, and this firm’s passion for its people, clients, and communities aligns perfectly with what I value most.”

Beyond her professional expertise, Brooks, a University of Arizona graduate, is deeply involved in community service, serving on the executive boards of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and Angel Charity for Children.

“We are thrilled to have Jill on board,” said Morgan Scott, COO of The Mahoney Group. “Her experience, leadership, and passion for both people and innovation make her an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to expand and enhance the services we provide to our clients.”