Why I Love TUS – Q&A with Susan Gray

SUSAN GRAY

President & CEO

Tucson Electric Power

Why do you like flying out of the Tucson airport?

Tucson International Airport is one of the largest economic drivers for our region, attracting new investment and generating an annual economic impact of more than $8 billion – and all without receiving any local tax dollars. On top of the excellent customer experience and convenience that goes along with flying out of TUS, that additional demand ultimately gives us more leverage to attract additional flights.

What routes that TUS offers help you and Tech Park businesses?

As a highly-regulated industry, our employees must travel to Washington, D.C. from time to time. They appreciate the ease and convenience of making that flight from TUS, which offers several good options that make it an easy, reliable journey.

What do you think of the parking options available at and near the airport?

You can’t beat the parking garage at TUS for proximity, convenience and affordability. They have a new parking reservation feature that makes the process even easier. Given the industry I represent, I have an appreciation for the solar projects that shade the parking spaces and help offset the airport terminal’s use of energy.

Do you have any good stories of flying from the Tucson airport?

I really appreciate the fact that the airport features local artists, reflecting our city’s creative energy and spirit. I particularly enjoy Diana Madaras’ Southern Arizona landscapes. They’re a captivating reflection of what makes our hometown so striking and special. And since she’s also my friend, it makes me smile every time I see them.