Tucson Restaurants Spotlight Yellowtail for 2025 Taste of Japan

To popularize Japanese ingredients and promote unique umami flavors throughout Arizona, the Japan External Trade Organization is partnering with Tucson restaurants to host the 2025 Taste of Japan: Buri/Hamachi Promotion Week.

From Feb. 16 through Mar. 1, each restaurant will conceptualize, plate and serve delicious, limited-time dishes highlighting Japanese seafood, with a special focus this year on yellowtail.

Each participating restaurant will put its unique spin on yellowtail and accompanying paired ingredients for Arizonans across the Valley to sample and enjoy. Some of the participating restaurants include Ginza Sushi, Terisushi and Fuku Sushi.

Through use of the hashtag #japaneseseafood, JETRO will promote Japan’s seafood to the world when marine products from Japan are used in a dish.

JETRO prioritizes the diversification of exports of Japanese seafood products to the world, inspiring local chefs and business owners to incorporate premium Japanese ingredients into their offerings. The United States is a highly promising market for Japanese seafood due to its strong economy, the popularity of Japanese food, and continued depreciation of the yen.

JETRO plans to promote Japanese seafood products, further support exports of Japanese seafood to the United States, and develop new markets. JETRO’s past campaigns have also focused on disseminating correct knowledge and techniques for handling and preparing Japanese ingredients among culinary professionals.

Known as ‘hamachi’ in Japanese, yellowtail is a popular protein mainstay at sushi restaurants and is known for its buttery, rich flavor. Whether enjoyed alone as sashimi, atop a compressed ball of rice as nigiri, or intermixed with vegetables within a maki roll, yellowtail is a delightful, popular dish enjoyed by fans of Japanese cuisine around the world.