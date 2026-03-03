CBRE announced that industrial real estate broker Jesse Blum has joined the firm’s Tucson office, bringing deep market expertise and a strong track record of client service to CBRE in Southern Arizona.

Blum joins CBRE from Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, where he was a key member of the firm’s industrial team.

A Tucson native, Blum joins CBRE as a senior VP. He has built his career exclusively in industrial real estate brokerage, advising owners and occupiers on large-scale, long-term real estate strategies.

Before joining Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, Blum began his career at Grubb & Ellis and later spent more than seven years with CBRE. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona and is a member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.

“CBRE offers an unmatched platform and depth of resources that will allow us to elevate the way we serve our clients,” said Blum. “We’re excited to bring our experience to CBRE.”