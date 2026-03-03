CBRE announced that industrial real estate broker Alex Demeroutis has joined the firm’s Tucson office, bringing deep market expertise and a strong track record of client service to CBRE in Southern Arizona.

Demeroutis also joins CBRE from Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, where she was a key member of the firm’s industrial team.

She joins CBRE as a senior associate. In Demeroutis’ previous role at Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, she focused on leasing, acquiring, and disposing of industrial properties in Southern Arizona.

Before transitioning into commercial real estate, she spent eight years with the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, where she served as VP and events director. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona.

“Joining CBRE allows us to pair our local market knowledge with a global platform, creating new opportunities for our clients as they navigate an increasingly dynamic marketplace,” Demeroutis said of her and Jesse Blum, who also joined CBRE.