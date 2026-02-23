Anonymous $20 Million Gift Helps University of Arizona Break Record

A $20 million gift from an anonymous donor boosted the impact of the University of Arizona’s annual Giving Day.

In order to encourage others to donate during Giving Day, the donor offered a four-to-one match of all gifts directed to academic priorities at the university, resulting in a Giving Day total of $25,699,324 and breaking the previous record of $7.3 million, set in 2025. The gift will create an endowed Presidential Strategic Leadership Fund, which will provide a perpetual source of funding to support top university priorities.

“This extraordinary gift provides support for opportunities to advance our position as one of the nation’s top public research universities,” said University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella. “I am honored by the trust the donor has placed in our university mission and strategic vision, and I am grateful that this generosity will allow us to accelerate the impact of our research and academic enterprise.”

The anonymous donor was motivated by a desire to build on the enduring impact of the university’s research.

The University of Arizona exceeded $1 billion in total research activity in fiscal year 2024, making it the leading research university in Arizona and among the nation’s top 20 public research institutions for the seventh consecutive year.

“In these turbulent times of pressing challenges, increased volatility and uncertainty, achievement in higher education and research is crucial,” the anonymous donor said. “We have established the Presidential Strategic Leadership Fund to empower the University of Arizona president to advance institutional priorities when strategic opportunities arise. We are glad to have stimulated more gifts to the university’s academic success through this match.”

“This gift is a tremendous vote of confidence in the U of A’s leadership and strategic direction,” said John-Paul Roczniak, president and CEO of the University of Arizona Foundation. “It will form a pillar of support for generations to come. It advances a profound legacy for this donor and deepens an already meaningful partnership.”

A total of 1,324 gifts were made during Giving Day, which ran from noon on Feb. 11 to noon on Feb. 17, with 202 donors who identified themselves as giving for the first time U of A alumni and friends supported areas including scholarships, the Tubbs Tech Toolshed and CATalyst Studios at the Main Library, Tucson Village Farm, study abroad and colleges and departments across the university.

All gifts made during Giving Day contribute to the university’s $3 billion Fuel Wonder campaign. Fuel Wonder aims to fund student success, future-shaping research and community engagement at the University of Arizona. The campaign is approaching 95% of its total goal, thanks to the generosity of thousands of alumni and friends of the university.

Photo courtesy University of Arizona Foundation