Banner-University Medical Center South Earns Lown National Honor Roll Status

Banner – University Medical Center South Campus has been named one of the most socially responsible hospitals in America, receiving “A” grades in Health Equity, Value and Patient Outcomes from the Lown Institute.

Lown evaluated more than 3,600 hospitals and Banner – University Medical Center South is one of only 54 hospitals nationwide to earn Honor Roll status with “A” grades in all the top categories evaluated, ranking 24 overall in the nation.

Within the state of Arizona, the Banner – University Medicine academic medical centers located in Tucson were recognized as the most socially responsible hospitals with Banner – University Medical Center South ranking No. 1 and Banner – University Medical Center Tucson, ranking No. 2.

The Lown Institute, an independent healthcare think tank, measures and reports on the Social Responsibility of over 3,600 U.S. hospitals throughout the nation. The 2023-2024 Lown Index is the fourth annual and largest set of rankings to date and evaluated more than 50 measures, including novel metrics, such as community benefit, racial inclusivity and avoidance of overuse for more than 3,600 hospitals nationwide.

Data sources include Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, among others. Learn more at www.LownHospitalsIndex.org