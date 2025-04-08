Arizona Startups Get Over $50,000 at IdeaFunding 2025 Pitch Competition

IdeaFunding, co-led by Startup Tucson and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation has played a significant role in the entrepreneurial landscape for over 27 years and is Southern Arizona’s largest and longest running pitch competition.

The IdeaFunding finals took place on Mar. 27 at the Rialto Theatre where 25 Arizona companies, chosen from a record of 130 applicants, competed for over $50,000 in prizes. Participants completed extensive training and refined their pitch with mentorship provided by UACI and Startup Tucson.

The main stage finalists chosen to pitch included Legion Platforms, Ethereal Co, Suncliffe, BreatheEV and Wrapperoo. Winners were selected by a panel of investors and ecosystem leaders comprised of Fletcher McCusker, UA Venture Capital; Bob Griffin, The University of Arizona McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship; Mark Papoccia, Vantage West; Melissa Lamson, Arizona Commerce Authority; and Angela Kapp, Independent Advisor and Investor. Prizes included one main stage winner and ten additional award recipients.

IdeaFunding 2025 awardees include:

Main Stage Grand Prize of $15,000 sponsored by Vantage West and a one-year sponsorship with UACI was awarded to Legion Platforms:

Legion Platforms is a web-based company creating 3D online games that are accessible to users with slow computers, poor internet, and devices that can’t handle large downloads. Their in-house developers use cutting-edge technology to push the boundaries in the gaming industry.

Second Place Prize of $2,500 sponsored by UA Venture Capital and a one-year sponsorship with UACI, valued at $10,000 was awarded to Wrapperoo:

Wrapperoo has developed a patented t-shirt hair-drying towel that doubles as a water, heat, and spill-resistant styling cape. This product saves consumers time and stress by gently drying wet hair with less frizz and breakage.

Social Impact Prize of $2,500 sponsored by United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona was awarded to Palette.

The Social Impact Prize aims to recognize the ways in which business, technology and entrepreneurship can address the grand challenges facing our world today. Palette is an art therapy app for the digital age, offering fun and creative exercises to help users relax and reduce stress. Designed by mental health professionals, all exercises are based on validated therapies—think “Bob Ross meets Peloton.”

Adelante Prize of $2,500 sponsored by Community Investment Corporation was awarded to The Dre Creations.

The Adelante Prize supports diverse founders, such as women-owned and BIPOC-owned companies. The Dre Creations specializes in custom dog collars and leashes, offering pet owners sturdy, durable, and unique designs that can’t be found in large retailers. Handcrafted with high-quality materials, each piece is personalized to ensure the perfect fit and style for your pet.

Tech Launch Arizona Liftoff Prize of $1,000 was awarded to Kovera.

The Tech Launch Arizona Liftoff Award supports companies founded by at least one University of Arizona student, faculty, staff member, or alumnus, or founded to commercialize an innovation developed by a university student, faculty, or staff member that has demonstrated success. Kovera offers a premium clear handbag with a removable, customizable liner that combines privacy, style, and functionality while meeting security requirements. Its versatile design easily transitions from stadium events to daily use, discreetly concealing personal items.

People’s Choice Award of $1,000 was sponsored by The University of Arizona McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship and awarded to Wrapperoo.

The People’s Choice awardee was selected from the pool of Main Stage finalists and determined through live votes produced by the audience.

Industry Room Winners were each awarded $1,500:

Tech: Valence Intelligence Systems – They eliminate uncertainty in radio frequency intelligence, allowing defense, maritime, and commercial organizations to swiftly detect, locate, and respond to wireless threats.

Consumer: Eat Purposefully – Homemade granola that tastes as good as it makes you feel with the highest-quality, easy to digest ingredients and ancient fermentation for a crunchy, delicious, less-sweet breakfast.

Community Building: Yeet That Teet – A movement that is dedicated to investing in the Tucson breast cancer community. They are ditching toxic positivity and reclaiming the conversation around breast cancer, mastectomies, and body autonomy—one snarky T-shirt at a time.

Fashion: Kovera – Kovera offers a premium clear handbag with a removable, customizable liner that combines privacy, style, and functionality while meeting security requirements. Its versatile design easily transitions from stadium events to daily use, discreetly concealing personal items.

The IdeaFunding Pitch Competition was part of the larger Entrepreneurship Day of TENWEST that included educational breakout sessions for entrepreneurs focused on funding, mindset, growth strategies and more. TENWEST was presented by the Arizona Commerce Authority with additional support from Pima Community College and Arizona Arts Live.

The Entrepreneurship Day was presented by Vantage West with additional support by Rio Nuevo, UA McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship, University of Arizona Center for Innovation, Tech Launch Arizona, UA Venture Capital, Thomas R. Brown Foundations, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, Hecker & Pew PLLC, Osborn Maledon, Monsoon Venture Fund, Community Investment Corporation, Snell & Wilmer, Better Business Bureau, Visit Tucson and the Town of Oro Valley.