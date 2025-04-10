Arizona Names Becky Burke New Women’s Basketball Coach

University at Buffalo’s Becky Burke was named the 10th head coach in the history of Arizona Women’s Basketball by Wildcats’ VP Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois.

This season, her third with the Bulls, saw UB post a program-record 30 wins, culminating with a WNIT title.

“Our model centers around identifying head coaches who prioritize success in coaching, recruiting and the development of high-character student-athletes,” said Reed-Francois. “Coach Burke is a proven program builder and rising star in collegiate women’s basketball with a track record of transformational success. She is familiar with the Wildcats and the tight-knit community we have in Tucson. Our search committee did a wonderful job of selecting the right leader as we are proud to welcome Coach Burke, Savannah and Banks to the University of Arizona.”

“I would like to thank President (Suresh) Garimella and Desireé for this wonderful opportunity to lead Arizona women’s basketball, a program with such rich tradition,” Burke said. “Wildcats’ fans fully understand the role that elite culture plays in building a program that wins championships. Our staff will be ready to make that a reality as we call Tucson home.”