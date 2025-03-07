The Carmelite Board of Members has announced the appointment of Jennifer Harris as Salpointe Catholic High School’s next president, effective Jul. 1.

Harris brings extensive experience to the role of president and believes in the power of faith, education and philanthropy to transform lives. Since 2017, she has served as the director of advancement at Salpointe, leading a dedicated seven-member team responsible for fundraising, alumni and parent relations, advancement initiatives, communications, marketing, community-building and database management.

Reporting directly to President Kay Sullivan, Harris has been an essential member of the Salpointe executive team, which oversees strategic direction, financial and physical infrastructure, accreditation and program implementation.

Throughout her time at Salpointe, Harris has consistently demonstrated her leadership abilities and commitment to the school’s mission. She successfully led her domain team through the Western Catholic Educational Association accreditation processes in both 2018-19 and 2024-25. Additionally, she contributed to the creation of the 2020-23 and 2025-30 strategic plans, serving on leadership committees and helping author the documents. Her contributions extend to working with the school board of directors, various board committees and campaign leadership committees.

Harris has successfully stewarded millions of dollars annually in vital financial resources. During her tenure as advancement director, Salpointe completed two successful capital campaigns, raising $13 million through the Aspire campaign and $4 million through the Rise Above campaign. Her strategic efforts helped double annual corporate tax credit aid, providing educational opportunities for thousands of students living at or below federal poverty level.

She is an active member of the Tucson community and has served as president of the Junior League of Tucson and chairman of the Silver and Turquoise Board of Hostesses, and is currently serving as the secretary of Patronato San Xavier. Other organizations that have benefited from her leadership are the University of Arizona, Tucson Symphony Orchestra, National Charity League, Active 20/30 Club of Southern Arizona, Manzanita Elementary School, Girls Scouts of America, Pi Beta Phi Fraternity and Catalina Rotaract Club.

Harris’ leadership will be crucial in advancing Salpointe’s mission and ensuring the ongoing success of the Lancer community. She holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of Arizona.

“This is an incredible honor and an exciting opportunity to continue to serve Salpointe,” said Harris. “I am deeply committed to the mission of Catholic education, and I look forward to working alongside our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community to further the legacy of academic excellence, faith and service at Salpointe.”

Her appointment ushers in a new chapter for Salpointe, one that builds upon the school’s strong foundation of academic rigor, community engagement and faith-based education.

Salpointe is deeply grateful to Kay Sullivan for her dedicated leadership over the past 14 years as president.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished together,” said Sullivan. “Salpointe is an extraordinary place, and I am confident that Jennifer will continue to lead with passion, integrity and a commitment to excellence.”