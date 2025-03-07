UA College of Science 2025 Lecture Series to Explore Science of Communication

By Logan Burtch-Buus, University Communications

Imagine if your dog could answer you. What if computers understood your emotions? And if aliens finally picked up the phone, how would we respond? Communication shapes our world – spanning species, languages, emotions and even the cosmos.

But in a world where connection is everything, what does it truly mean to communicate?

This year’s University of Arizona College of Science Lecture Series will explore the science behind how we connect. From decoding canine cues to speaking in multiple languages, the series will break down the complexities of communication across species, minds and the vast reaches of space.

“The goal of the lecture series is to show people that science solves practical, relatable problems that impact everyday life,” said Carmala Garzione, dean of the College of Science. “This year, we focused on communication and the curiosity surrounding communication barriers – and how science helps us understand and break down those barriers.”

Sam Gralla, associate professor of physics, discusses black holes at the 2024 College of Science Lecture Series.Julius Schlosburg

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the popular public lecture series. Over the past two decades, the series has brought leading researchers to the stage, engaging the public in conversations about the groundbreaking research conducted at the U of A. Garzione sees the lecture series as a key part of the College of Science’s greater mission to foster scientific literacy and community engagement.

“This lecture series isn’t just about bringing people to campus – it’s about helping them carry their newfound knowledge beyond the university,” Garzione said. “If someone leaves a lecture and explores the topic further, that’s our goal. We want our audience to become their own scientists, learning and engaging more with topics that matter to them.”

The free lecture series begins March 6 and runs through March 27, and will take place in person over four installments at Centennial Hall. The lectures will be livestreamed on the College of Science YouTube page, where they will remain available for future viewing. Doors open to the public each night at 6:15 p.m., with lectures beginning at 7 p.m. and lasting about an hour.

The following lectures are part of the 2025 College of Science Lecture Series, titled “Can We Talk? The Science of Communication.”

March 6 – “Sit, Stay, Speak: Unleashing the Science of Dog-Human Communication”

For thousands of years, dogs have been more than companions. They’ve been partners, protectors and even mind readers. But do they really understand us? Have they evolved special abilities to communicate across the species divide? Emily Bray, director of the Behavioral Research Across Years Lab and assistant professor of human-animal interaction in the College of Veterinary Medicine, and Evan MacLean, director of the Arizona Canine Cognition Center and associate professor of veterinary medicine, will go inside the canine mind, revealing the science behind dog-human communication.

March 13 – “Two Languages, One Mind: What Science Reveals About Bilingual Communication”

How does knowing two languages shape the brain? How does it influence the way we think, express emotions and connect with others? Genesis Arizmendi, assistant professor of speech, language and hearing sciences, will break down the cognitive and social advantages of bilingualism, revealing how speaking multiple languages enhances mental flexibility, fosters deeper cultural understanding and even strengthens communities.

March 20 – “Following Your Heart: Recognizing Emotions in Human-Computer Communication”

We talk to computers every day, whether working with chatbots, voice assistants or AI-powered text tools. While these programs can process words, do they really understand the work? Emotions drive human communication, yet sarcasm, ambiguity and unspoken meaning still stump even the smartest algorithms. Ellen Riloff, professor and head of the Department of Computer Science, will explore the challenges of teaching computers to recognize emotions and how breakthroughs in artificial intelligence could reshape the way we interact with technology.

March 27 – “Cosmic Conversations: Communicating with the Unknown”

If aliens were out there, how would we start a conversation? Would they understand us? Should we even try? Daniel Apai, professor of astronomy and planetary science and associate dean for research in the College of Science, and Chris Impey, distinguished professor of astronomy, will dive into the science and strategy behind interstellar messaging, exploring whether communication with extraterrestrial civilizations is possible, what we might say and how these efforts could offer insights into humanity’s own future.