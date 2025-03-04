2 Night Concert Series on March 7th & 8th at Rillito Park Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences

The Tucson Conquistadores and the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences will host a two-night Concert Series Presented by Kaiser Garage Doors & Gates, IBM and Raytheon, and in partnership with DM50 on Friday and Saturday, March 7th and 8th at Rillito Park (4570 N. First Ave) in Tucson, Ariz. Multi-Platinum renegade Koe Wetzel will headline Saturday’s Military Appreciation concert with Dylan Marlowe, and Sophia Rankin & The Sound opening, while 90’s rap/pop stars Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc will perform on Friday evening. Tickets for the all-ages shows will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 14th on ROCQFest.com.

Organizers encourage fans to buy their tickets early as ticket prices will increase as the Concert Series draws closer. Early bird general admission concert tickets will be $35 each for the March 7th Vanilla Ice concert and $49 each for the Koe Wetzel show through December 2nd, then move to $40 and $60 respectively through the end of February. VIP concert tickets, which include access to the VIP concert area and complimentary food and beverages are also available and start at $125 each for Friday and $175 each for Saturday. Cabanas with seating for up to 12 guests and food and beverage service are available for $4,500 for Friday and $9,000 for Saturday, or $12,500 for both nights of the Concert Series. Rillito Park gates to the concert will open at 4 p.m. Additional acts for Saturday evening’s show will be announced at a later date.

The Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Military Appreciation Concert Series are separate ticketed events from the PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament held at nearby La Paloma Country Club. Information and pricing for all 2025 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences ticket packages, including the Concert Series, can be found on the tournament’s website at www.CologuardClassic.com .

Saturday, March 8

Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel never met a genre wall he couldn’t tear down: The Texas singer-songwriter has earned a rabid audience for his songs that mix country, rock, hip-hop, and even Nineties grunge. His new album, 9 Lives (Columbia) debuted at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, with Platinum-certified lead single “High Road” feat. Jessie Murph rapidly hitting Top 10-and-climbing as his debut Country radio single while also ascending both the Hot AC and Top 40 charts. Previously, his 2016 album Noise Complaint endeared him to fans with its no-holds-barred lyrics about drunken nights, broken hearts and stints in jail, and included the Gold-certified hits “Love” feat. Parker McCollum, “Something to Talk About” and the infamous “February 28, 2016.” Wetzel’s 2020 major label debut, Sellout, only furthered his legend with the Platinum-certified “Drunk Driving” and “Good Die Young” plus the Gold-certified “Kuntry & Wistern.” The 2022 follow-up, Hell Paso, hit No. 3 on Billboard’s Country Albums and spawned hits on both the country and rock charts, including the Gold-certified “Creeps” and “Cabo.” To date, Wetzel has 3.4 billion total streams and has created a genuine experience with his live concerts, which he describes as “total chaos.” He sold more than 750,000 tickets over the past two years alone and appeared for a third time on POLLSTAR’s Top Worldwide Tours in 2023. Wetzel headlined multiple festival sets this summer and opened for Morgan Wallen on the superstar’s One Night at a Time Stadium Tour in Texas, while also selling out shows all across the U.S. and Europe on his own recently-wrapped Damn Near Normal World Tour.

Friday, March 7

“Love the 90’s Tour

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base & Tone Loc



The iconic Robert Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice exploded on the rap/pop music scene in 1990/91 selling 10 million albums in four months and hitting number one on the Billboard charts with “Ice Ice Baby”. His worldwide album sales total over 25 million, and individual songs over 160 million and are still selling. Hailing from Harlem, New York, Rob Base released the It Takes Two album with longtime friend DJ EZ Rock in 1988. The title track became a massive hit, with the single and the album going certified platinum in 1989. Additional singles such as “Get on the Dance Floor” and “Joy and Pain” helped push the album to multi-platinum status. Tone Loc soared from obscurity into pop stardom in 1989 when his hoarse voice and unmistakable delivery made the song “Wild Thing” (using a sample from Van Halen’s “Jamie’s Cryin'”) a massive hit, winning Grammy’s and countless other awards. The song “Wild Thing” was co-written by Marvin Young, better known as Young MC, as was Loc’s second single smash, “Funky Cold Medina”. The album Loc-ed After Dark became the second rap release ever to top the pop charts and one of the most popular of all time.

Statesboro, Georgia native Dylan Marlowe is Nashville’s newest rising star on the country music scene, where he comes likely wearing camouflage and an audible smile, equipped with a sound that blends traditional country themes with a touch of rock. Marlowe was named as one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists to Watch for 2023 and now has an exciting year of firsts under his belt. Marlowe got to celebrate his first No. 1 as a songwriter with Jon Pardi’s “Last Night Lonely,” made his Grand Ole Opry debut, got married, and released his debut EP, Dirt Road When I Die. Billboard noted that the project “ranges from banjo-flecked country to headbanger tones with tight, edgy harmonies certifying his country roots.” The singer spent last fall opening for HARDY’s the mockingbird and THE CROW FALL TOUR along with Lainey Wilson and also toured with Jordan Davis, Morgan Wallen and Brantley Gilbert last year. Additionally, Marlowe embarked on his headlining DIRT ROAD WHEN I DIE tour, where the majority of the shows were sold out. With over half a million followers on social media, the singer continues to grow his fan base each day with his captivating live performance and his heartfelt, hooky lyrics.

Purchase Concert Tickets Here:

https://tickets.cologuardclassic.com/e/2025-rocqfest/tickets

The 2025 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament is scheduled to be played March 7th – 9th at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson. Played each March, the Cologuard Classic kicks off national Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which raises awareness of colorectal cancer, highlights available screening options, and recognizes those who have been affected by the disease. The 2025 tournament will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner. Joe Durant is the defending Cologuard Classic champion. For more information on the Cologuard Classic, visit www.CologuardClassic.com.