Arby’s Cares Raises Nearly $16,000 for Candlelighters

BizTUCSONMarch 19, 2024
1 minute read

A Mar. 2 fundraiser at the Arby’s location in Vail raised nearly $16,000 to benefit Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona, a local non-profit that provides critical programs and support for families whose children are battling cancer.

Arby’s Vail location donated 25% of the day’s sales and just under $6,000 was generated through guest monetary donations across the other 12 Arby’s restaurants. The event’s major sponsors included Steamy Concepts, Galaxy Theater, JT Auto, and JB Stoneworks. A silent auction brought in the remaining funds. 

The fundraiser honored Noah Nieto, a senior at Empire High School who passed away from cancer in 2020. The event also supported Sierra Johnson, a high school senior who has been fighting cancer since age 3.  

Beverley Tidwell, executive director at Candlelighters, said the funds raised on Mar. 2 will help support the Family Financial Assistance program. “The response to the fundraiser sponsored by the Arby’s Cares team is amazing,” she said. “The generosity of the local community is a reflection of how much good can come from a team of passionate people.”

