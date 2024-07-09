Gordley Group, an award-winning Arizona integrated marketing agency, has announced the addition of Heather Wuelpern to its team as project and communications manager.

With a diverse background of more than 20 years in editing, publishing, marketing and communications, Wuelpern brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

As project and communications manager, Wuelpern is responsible for content creation, overseeing client projects and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders. Her keen attention to detail and top-notch communication skills will play a valuable role in driving the success of Gordley Group’s projects and ensuring client satisfaction.

Wuelpern’s previous experience includes content creation and management for various marketing campaigns for the Tucson Metro Chamber, where she demonstrated her ability to craft compelling narratives and engage target audiences. Her publishing background with Madden Media further enhances her strategic communication and storytelling skill set, which will be instrumental in developing effective communication strategies for Gordley Group’s clients.

Gordley Group looks forward to the valuable contributions Wuelpern will make as Project and Communications Manager. Her passion for strategic communication, attention to detail, and commitment to delivering exceptional results align well with Gordley Group’s mission to provide quality services to its clients.