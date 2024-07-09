Pima County Approves $3.5 Million in Outside Agency Funding

The Pima County Board of Supervisors, at its July 2 meeting, unanimously approved funding of $3,510,674 for the Community & Workforce Development Outside Agency Program for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The Outside Agency Program provides financial support to nonprofit community agencies that collaborate with the County to provide public service assistance for economic development, health, and social services. The program targets economically disadvantaged and other at-risk populations, and specifically assures that support is provided to meet basic needs and services in rural areas.

“The Outside Agency Program shows Pima County’s ability to build capacity and strengthen nonprofit partners in order to provide essential community services,” said Dan Sullivan, the county’s community & workforce development director.

OA funding by category:

Community Services – $342,638

Emergency Food and Clothing – $751,461

Senior Support Services – $283,604

Support Services, Shelter and Domestic Violence – $416,563

Youth, Young Adult and Family Support – $672,848

General services – $677,800

Another $365,760 is set aside for County departments managing Outside Agency Programs with other sources, including the Pima Association of Governments. Find a full list of agencies and funding.

The largest beneficiary is the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, which will receive $462,395 for four programs, including $326,032 for emergency food assistance.

The Outside Agency Advisory Committee features six members who are appointed by each Supervisor and the County Administrator to serve as their representatives.

The Outside Agency Program is part of the County’s Department of Community & Workforce Development, which is a single point of contact for wide-ranging assistance and service programs. The County’s Attractions & Tourism Department also administers the Outside Agency Program. The Board of Supervisors on June 18 approved $400,000 via Attractions & Tourism for nonprofit agencies with events, celebrations and programs that support tourism in Pima County.