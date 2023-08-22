Paragon Space Development Corporationhas announced Glenn A. Wells as its new COO. Wells will report to Paragon President, CEO and Co-Founder Grant Anderson.

As COO, Wells will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Paragon, establishing plans and strategy to guide Paragon toward specific business goals, and executing the vision of the company’s leadership. Wells comes to Paragon with a significant level of industry experience and corporate background that will be leveraged toward his new role as Paragon’s COO.

“Not only does Glenn come to Paragon with deep background knowledge and expertise in the aerospace and defense industry, but he is the right person for our company at a time when existing and emerging commercial, government and international customers are seeing real and robust need for what Paragon designs and produces,” said Anderson. “With recent world events, the rapid advancements in technology and space, and the growing needs to support our country’s national defense, it will be companies like Paragon that will drive innovation, set new standards, and positively contribute to the enhancement of our national industrial and technological base. With Glenn Wells now onboard, we’ll have the right COO to help capitalize on important opportunities before us and to lead the way. On behalf of our company, I am proud to welcome Glenn to Paragon.”

Wells brings several decades’ worth of experience, established over 30 years working in several leading aerospace and defense companies, to Paragon. Wells’ lengthy career includes roles as VP and general manager at Sun Country Industries, general manager at Celestica Inc. in Tucson, senior VP and general manager of Composite Engineering (Military & Defense products), as well as VP of operations for Cubic Defense Systems (Military, Defense & commercial products).

Prior to those positions, he spent a decade at Rockwell International. Wells holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University Northridge, an MBA from Pepperdine University and multiple other business certifications.

“I cannot express how honored and excited I am to join Paragon,” Wells said. “It is a company that is on the cutting edge of technological design and engineering, vital to supporting our nation’s space and defense requirements, and driven by a team of outstanding people who are here for all of the right reasons. I look forward to contributing to Paragon’s success immediately.”

Paragon has been a pioneer on the forefront of systems designed for extreme environments in sea, land, air, and space for 30 years. It has a successful history of providing design, analysis and/or hardware on every human space program of record since 1999. Since then, Paragon has grown in personnel, design, analysis, manufacturing, and operational capabilities to support the most current and forward-leaning civil and commercial space programs.