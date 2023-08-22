BeachFleischman Announces Majority Stake in Mexican Firm Kuadra Support

BeachFleischman PLLC, Arizona’s largest locally owned public accounting firm, has acquired the majority ownership stake in the nearshore outsourcing firm, Kuadra Support, located in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Kuadra serves the talent needs of public accounting firms and other U.S.-based businesses with remote teams, outsourcing, employee leasing and staffing. Additionally, Kuadra offers various back-office support solutions such as bookkeeping and virtual assistants. The company will continue to operate under the Kuadra name and retain its key executive leadership team, including CEO Fernando Barraza, and COO Luis Fernando Garayzar.

“The transformation of the accounting profession creates significant opportunities,” Barraza said. “It’s no longer bound by geographical boundaries, technological impediments, or local talent scarcity. Kuadra gives us the ability to provide nearshored back-office functions and talent sourcing to the U.S. market while continuing to expand our integrated service offerings for the clients we serve who want to augment staff, scale growth and increase capacity by leveraging Mexican talent.”

Garayzar said, “We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we build upon this partnership and create a positive impact on the professional services industry.”

“By continuing our expansion into Mexico, BeachFleischman is positioned to leverage Mexico’s top talent pool to build capacity, expand international reach, and provide our clients, including other CPA firms, with talent solutions,” said Eric Majchrzak, CEO of BeachFleischman.

The Kuadra acquisition follows last year’s announcement of BeachFleischman’s joint venture agreement with the Mexico-based accounting firm, Teran Rojas & Associates, which provides tax planning, compliance, accounting, and auditing to businesses expanding operations in Mexico.