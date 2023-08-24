Startup Spotlight: Desert Pearl Mushrooms

Desert Pearl Mushrooms is a medicinal and gourmet Sonoran Desert mushroom farm dedicated to developing low-water sustainable agriculture for the benefit of the arid American Southwest. In addition to a variety of fresh specialty mushrooms, the product line includes dried, ground or powdered mushrooms, extract tinctures and an assortment of growing supplies and materials.

“UACI has been an excellent source of knowledge, coaching and mentorship. Starting a business has had its challenges, but within four years of going through the program, we’ve quadrupled the number of fresh mushrooms we sell to the greater Tucson area, both retail and wholesale. And we have plans to launch an online subscription service.”

− Kristopher Savage, Co-owner & Chief Technology Officer

Pictured above from Left - Kristopher Savage, Co-owner & Chief Technology Officer John De Lorenzo, Co-owner