Former Raytheon President Wesley D. Kremer Dies

Wesley D. Kremer, former president of Raytheon and a steadfast leader within Sun Corridor Inc., has died.

Kremer served 11 years in the U.S. Air Force as a weapon systems officer, flying the F-111 and F-15E, with more than 1,500 hours of flight time in fighter aircraft, including over 90 combat sorties in Iraq and Bosnia. He was the first person to be named the top graduate of both the Electronic Warfare Officer course and the Fighter/Bomber course at Specialized Undergraduate Navigator Training. Kremer was ranked first of 411 graduates and named as the Air Training Command Navigator of the Year for 1989.

He joined Raytheon in 2003 and was appointed president of Raytheon Missile Systems in 2019. In addition to leading the region’s top private employer, Kremer also served on the Chairman’s Circle for Sun Corridor Inc., the economic engine for Southern Arizona.

Read BizTucson’s 2019 profile on Kremer here: https://biztucson.com/raytheons-wesley-kremer/

BizTucson will offer a tribute to Kremer and his service in its Winter issue.