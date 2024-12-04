Regional President Cathleen Walker to Retire from PNC Bank, Kyle Steinbuch Named Successor

PNC Bank has announced that banking and industry veteran Cathleen Walker will retire from PNC as regional president and head of corporate banking for Arizona on Dec. 31.

Succeeding Walker is Kyle Steinbuch, PNC corporate banking sales leader for Arizona.

Walker retires following a distinguished 32-year career at PNC, including as PNC’s first Phoenix regional president since 2019.

Under her leadership, PNC seized the opportunity for growth following the bank’s acquisition of BBVA USA, building local market teams that have led the continued growth of PNC’s corporate & institutional banking, asset management group and retail businesses in Phoenix and throughout the state.

Prior to her role as regional president, Walker served in multiple roles at PNC, including executive VP and managing director of PNC’s debt capital markets loan syndications origination and structuring team in Chicago, head of equipment finance loan syndications and a relationship manager for PNC Commercial Banking.

Walker’s leadership extended to the community, where she serves as a board member for organizations such as Southwest Human Development, Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Arizona Commerce Authority.

“Cathleen has been a trailblazer who spearheaded PNC’s remarkable growth throughout Arizona,” said Dale Klose, PNC Office of the Regional Presidents Southwest and Mountain territory executive. “Throughout her 32 years at PNC, she has consistently demonstrated her passion and dedication to helping clients and customers grow and succeed. In addition, she has an unwavering commitment to supporting the Arizona community through service and directing PNC’s strategic investments in vital areas including early childhood education, arts and culture, and economic development. We are confident that the market will continue to thrive thanks to the exceptional teams Cathleen has built, which have laid the groundwork for a seamless succession.”

In the coming weeks, Walker will begin transitioning her duties to Steinbuch, who brings over 20 years of banking and finance experience to the regional president position.

Steinbuch spent most of his career with a large, national bank covering middle market and corporate companies in Phoenix and Tucson before joining PNC in 2019 to help launch PNC’s corporate banking office in Arizona. He also has previous experience in wealth management and private banking, serving high net-worth individuals.

Steinbuch serves on the board for Valley of the Sun United Way and previously served on boards for Habitat for Humanity, March of Dimes and the Association for Corporate Growth. In 2022, he completed Valley Leadership’s Catalyze program.

“Kyle is a passionate and experienced leader who has played a key role in PNC’s growth in Arizona over the last five years,” said Beth Karlson, PNC corporate banking regional executive for the West. “He’s deeply committed to the Arizona business community and as the regional president and head of PNC’s corporate banking business in the region, he will be focused on delivering the full depth and breadth of PNC’s products and services both to middle market and large corporate clients, as well as serving clients across all our lines of business.”

Steinbuch holds an MBA from Regis University’s College of Professional Studies and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.