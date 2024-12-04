Pima County, Economic Partners Hosts French Delegation in Inaugural Visit

BizTUCSONDecember 4, 2024
Less than a minute

Pima County Economic Development, in partnership with colleagues at the Arizona Commerce Authority, City of Tucson Economic Initiatives, Visit Tucson, University of Arizona Center for Innovation and Tech Parks Arizona, hosted a delegation of more than 20 business and industry leaders from France on Nov. 22. 

The region presented its assets and services to the group, and facilitated tours of the Pima County Historic Courthouse and UA Tech Park at Rita Road. They also participated in a Beaujolais Nouveau event. 

This is the first time these organizations have visited Tucson. The visit provides a solid foundation for further exploration of attracting Foreign Direct Investment to Pima County and Tucson from France and the European Union.

