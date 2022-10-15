Fall Issue 2022

From the Publisher

BizTucson is proud to present our second annual Women Leading the Region Awards, honoring the incredible women who advance Southern Arizona with their vision and dedication. This year’s honorees are thriving in the fields of academia, athletics, banking, bioscience, cuisine, education, healthcare, public service, real estate and technology. Tara Kirkpatrick, Rodney Campbell, Eva Halvax and David Pittman share their stories and accomplishments in this fall issue.

Speaking of fall, this season marks the start of Arizona Football and so many other sports at the University of Arizona. Steve Rivera offers an in-depth profile of the man behind our phenomenal Arizona Athletics program—Athletic Director Dave Heeke. His steady leadership has experienced no deficit of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent departures from the Pac-12 conference. Through it all, Arizona fans truly have a steady leader and force in Heeke.

So many exciting things are going on at UArizona. Jay Gonzales files an in-depth report on the 10-year anniversary of Tech Launch Arizona. The university’s commercialization engine, TLA is bringing the life-changing ideas and technology developed by UArizona’s talented researchers to market powered, in part, by a local capital fund UAVenture Capital. TLA is shepherding a host of new companies, from new technology to recycle mine tailings, to better optical lenses, to STEM and Sports collaborations. This increasingly lucrative arm of UArizona has posted a $1.6 billion economic impact for the region.

Loni Nannini posts a deep dive into the two-decade philanthropic legacy of Long Realty Cares Foundation. Established in 2002, the foundation provides a venue for individuals and agents in the iconic company to enhance the quality of life in the region. Since its inception, the foundation has given more than $3.5 million in support and donated to more than 200 different nonprofits.

There is no shortage of incredible individuals in our region and Valerie Vinyard highlights one of them in her fascinating profile of Kathryn Bertine, one of women’s cycling’s most ardent advocates. An author, activist and former cyclist herself, Bertine has been steadfast in her push in her push to reinstate the Tour de France Femmes. This summer, the multi-day bike race commenced. This summer, the Tour de France Femmes commenced. Bertine is still tackling the inequities in the sport and has written a book about her efforts, called Stand.

As always, BizTucson Magazine eagerly awaits the annual El Tour de Tucson, which has raised more than $100 million over four decades for countless charities throughout Southern Arizona. Valerie Vinyard gives us a preview of this year’s race with tweaks to the route and many cycling greats making a debut, as well as an interview with the executive director of Perimeter Bicycling, TJ Juskiewicz.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has a new commander. Tom Leyde reports on the leadership change. Col. Scott C. Mills took command of the Rescue Attack 355th Wing in June, replacing Col. Joseph C. Turnham. Mills comes to DM from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and is a command pilot with more than 2,400 flight hours and 300+ combat hours.

Finally, Rodney Campbell files a fascinating profile on Don Bourn, who leads Bourn Companies which for 30 years has completed more than 4.2 million square feet of development in retail, office, hospitality and medical in the U.S. Bourn continues to be a top-ranked employer in the industry and our community.

We are grateful for our loyal readers, the tremendous support of our advertisers and our exceptional editorial team and their high standards of journalism.

Steven E. Rosenberg

Publisher & Owner

BizTucson