By Tara Kirkpatrick

Our second annual Women Leading the Region issue spotlights 15 stellar individuals whose contributions to academia, athletics, banking, bioscience, cuisine, education, healthcare, public service, real estate and technology are truly advancing our region.

From driving life-changing university research to helming a century-old iconic restaurant chain to leading Tucson’s major hospitals and many other critical roles, these incredible women elevate Southern Arizona as they lead with vision, dedication and humility.

We are honored to share their stories and accomplishments.

Our sincere gratitude to Gadabout SalonSpas, who provided hair and makeup services for the honorees, as well as photographer Chris Mooney for his outstanding pictures.

