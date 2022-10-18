Larsen Baker Signs Lease to Bring Original ChopShop to Tucson

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Campbell Avenue Developers, recently acquired the retail building located at 2749 N Campbell Ave. in Tucson. The property was purchased for $950,000.

Larsen Baker plans to redevelop the site into a stand-alone restaurant building with pick-up lane for Original ChopShop’s first Tucson location. The brand has 17 locations in three major cities— Phoenix, Dallas and Houston— with six additional signed leases, including locations in its fourth market of Atlanta.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items, and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop offers customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose, and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

On the sale transaction, the buyer, Campbell Avenue Developers, was represented by Isaac Figueroa with Larsen Baker and Jesse Peron of CBRE. The seller, Campbell-Smoothie, was represented by John Ash and Jesse Peron with CBRE.

On the lease transaction, Campbell Avenue Developers was represented by Isaac Figueroa with Larsen Baker and Jesse Peron with CBRE. The tenant, ChopShop Arizona, was represented by Dave Hammack with Picor.

Original ChopShop hopes to open its new Campbell location 4th quarter 2023.