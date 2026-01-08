James O’Kimosh Named New GM of Desert Diamond Casino Southern Arizona Properties

The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise has announced that James O’Kimosh will serve as the new General Manager overseeing Desert Diamond Casino Tucson, Desert Diamond Casino Sahuarita, and Desert Diamond Casino Why in Southern Arizona. He had previously been serving as Southern Arizona Slot Director.

O’Kimosh is a Tribal Member with Menominee and Arikara heritage and was born and raised on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Keshena, Wis. He has spent his professional career developing a comprehensive leadership portfolio. O’Kimosh has a background in education, serving as a math and computer science teacher and later a college professor in information technology. He has also held executive level positions in the gaming industry as IT director, project manager, casino GM and slot director. His extensive experience led him to Desert Diamond Casino, where he has served as Southern Arizona slot director since 2019.

Daniele Chilton, CEO for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said, “We are excited to welcome James to the position of General Manager for our three Southern Arizona casinos. During his time at the Enterprise, James has demonstrated a distinguished track record of strong leadership, operational excellence, and strategic vision that will play a key role in continuing to grow our Southern Arizona properties.”

“It’s an honor to have this opportunity to serve as General Manager for three unique casinos,” said O’Kimosh. “Southern Arizona is where Desert Diamond Casino got its start and there is still so much room to grow. I look forward to working with our incredible team members to build on more than three decades of success and keep our operations moving forward.”

Desert Diamond Casino, with three locations in Southern Arizona (Tucson, Sahuarita, and Why) and two in the West Valley, is owned and operated by the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation.