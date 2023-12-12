The CCIM Institute Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, has announced its 2024 board of directors at The CCIM Institute’s Annual Governance Meeting, held Oct. 21-25 in Seattle. Craig Finfrock of Tucson’s Commercial Retail Advisors LLC will serve on the board.

The CCIM Institute Foundation remains an invaluable source of scholarships to deserving individuals looking to advance their commercial real estate careers.

“It is a great honor to serve in a leadership role with this great organization,” Finfrock said. “It is very rewarding to be able to give back to so many young professionals with the assistance the CCIM Foundation Board provides.”

Finfrock is a member of the CCIM Institute’s board of directors and is a member of the CCIM Technology board of directors, CCIM Foundation board of directors and is the Vice Chair of CCIM’s Ward Center Committee.

He is also on the Southern Arizona CCIM Chapter Board of Directors and has been a member of ICSC since 1986 and a past member of the Arizona ICSC Board.