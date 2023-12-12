The board of directors of Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona has announced L’Don Sawyer as the new CEO.

Sawyer is an accomplished leader and her passion for taking care of our community runs deep. She will begin on Dec. 18.

She most recently served as an executive director with Catholic Community Services, where she oversaw 13 individual programs, including meal delivery, housing and a variety of senior and social services.

As a former CEO of St. Luke’s Home, she excelled as a transformational leader ultimately paving the way for substantial growth. While there she spearheaded the opening of their kitchen, keying in on the specific needs of a marginalized population.

Sawyer graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and received her master’s degree in gerontology from the University of Illinois. In addition, she is a well-loved and connected member of the Tucson nonprofit community.

She is passionate about taking care of people in need and has been a part of the fabric of Mobile Meals for many years. Sawyer served on the board of directors from 2005-2013 and was board president during her tenure. She rejoined the board again in 2021-2022.

After eight months of interim leadership, Sawyer will lead the team in its vision of expanding service in Southern Arizona and keeping the community fed and healthy.