Angel Charity for Children Celebrates $1,166,275 Raised at Angel Ball 2023

Angel Charity for Children, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in Pima County, has announced the successful completion of its recent fundraising campaign.

Through the overwhelming support and generosity of donors, sponsors and the Tucson community, Angel Charity for Children announced on Dec. 9 at the 41st Annual Angel Ball – Noir et Blanc – that it exceeded its fundraising goal, raising a remarkable $1,166,275 million for the 2023 Impact and Opportunity Grant Beneficiaries.

The funds will be allocated to various programs and initiatives, including Impact Grant beneficiary Steele Children’s Research Center, awarded $800,000 and Opportunity Grant beneficiaries Amphi Foundation, Arizona Burn Foundation, Assistance League of Tucson, Inc, Courtney’s Courage, Lead Guitar, Treasures 4 Teachers and Tucson Refugee Ministry were awarded a total of $284,900. These contributions will directly impact the lives of countless youth in our community.

“We are truly humbled and grateful for the incredible outpouring of support from our community,” said Jeannie Nguyen, Angel Charity for Children General Chair. “The success of this campaign is a testament to the kindness and compassion that exists within our community. It demonstrates a collective commitment to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.”

Angel Charity for Children extends its deepest gratitude to all the donors, volunteers, and partners who played a vital role in making this fundraising campaign a success. The organization emphasizes that the impact of this achievement extends far beyond the monetary value, reaching into the lives of children who will benefit from the resources and services provided.

Angel Charity for Children will be granting up to $1.3 million in funding to nonprofits in 2024. Eligible nonprofits are invited to apply for funding by visiting our website AngelCharity.org. Applications are due Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Any agency in Pima County, Arizona serving needs of children under 18, with a minimum of three years 501(c)3 tax exempt status.