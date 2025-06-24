Cameron Becker has taken the helm as executive director of the Arizona Land and Water Trust organization, headquartered in Tucson.

“I am pleased to serve as the leader of such an exceptional organization. Arizona Land and Water Trust has an outstanding reputation in the conservation arena. As executive director, I intend to build on our decades of success in forging partnerships and encouraging collaborations that further our important role conserving land and water resources within Arizona,” said Becker.

Included among the Trust’s recent success stories is the Sopori Creek and Farm Project. Becker states, “This is a good example of how the Trust plays a critical role to guide collaboration among ranchers, conservationists, developers, and county officials and to create an outcome that is beneficial to all.”

A video of this project is available at: sopori.alwt.org.

Becker is a fourth generation Tucsonan and grew up exploring and enjoying the Sonoran Desert from the Sky Islands to the Sea of Cortez. His deep love of the area led him quite naturally to his work preserving the open space and the working landscapes of Arizona’s ranches and farms.

Becker has worked for the Trust since 2015 and previously held the positions of conservation director and land program director. He earned his degree in natural resources from the University of Arizona.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Land and Water Trust protects Southern Arizona’s vanishing western landscapes, its farms and ranches, wildlife habitat, and the waters that sustain them. In addition to its role as land steward, it also supports programs that further the Trust’s mission including public education and outreach.

The Trust has protected more than 71,900 acres through conservation easements, donations, and acquisition. In 1985, the Trust was instrumental in establishing legislation in Arizona enabling conservation easements.