Cavender’s Boot City Coming to Tucson

Cavender’s Boot City, a premier destination for authentic Western Wear, has announced its stores are coming soon to Tucson. The retailer, trusted for more than 60 years for its iconic brands, will open two locations this fall, the first stores in the state of Arizona.

Best known for its wide selection of handcrafted western boots, the two Tucson stores will house Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s, hats, jeans, and western accent accessories, plus work boots and work apparel.

Customers can expect to see well-known labels such as Ariat, Wrangler, Resistol, Stetson, Justin, Hooey, Rock & Roll Denim, Red Dirt Hat Co., Old Gringo, and Corral, in addition to Cavender’s very own line, including Rockin’ C, Rafter C and JRC & Sons brands.

The new stores will offer personalized services including boot fitting, hat shaping, boot stretching and more.

At Cavender’s, loyalty is rewarded. As a special perk, customers can join My Cavender’s, the brand’s loyalty program. As valued members of My Cavender’s, loyal guests can enjoy exclusive offers, early access to sales and promotions, free ground shipping, hassle-free returns, invites to special events, and more.

Cavender’s Boot City’s new stores will be located at 5367 S Calle Santa Cruz and 4220 N Oracle Rd.