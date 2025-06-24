State Transportation Board OKs Update to Five-Year Construction Program

The State Transportation Board has approved the 2026-2030 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program, which emphasizes pavement and bridge improvements and expanding several key highways.

Approved at the board’s Jun. 20 meeting in Payson, the $11.5 billion program is available for review at azdot.gov/FiveYearProgram. It meets the Arizona Department of Transportation’s goal of investing $2.4 billion in the next five years to preserve, rehabilitate and replace pavement and bridges on the state highway system.

For Greater Arizona, which encompasses areas beyond Maricopa and Pima Counties, the construction program emphasizes improving highway pavement and bridge infrastructure.

These projects will improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as intersection improvements, updates to ports of entry and rest areas, smart technologies and new signals, signs and shoulders.

In Pima County, the tentative five-year program lists projects including:

Widening Interstate 10 from Kino Parkway to Country Club Road, which includes building a new interchange at I-10 and Country Club Road and reconstructing the Kino Parkway interchange, starting this month

I-10 from Alvernon Way to Valencia Road starting in fiscal year 2028

Improving the I-10 interchanges at Park Avenue in fiscal year 2028 and Sixth Avenue in fiscal year 2029

Reconstructing the I-19 interchange at Irvington Road starting in fiscal year 2026

Funding for the overall statewide five-year construction program comes from federal and state dollars, in addition to money generated by users of transportation services in Arizona, primarily through gasoline and diesel fuel taxes, the Arizona vehicle license tax and various aviation taxes.

ADOT’s five-year program is developed by working closely with local governments, regional transportation planning organizations and Indian Tribal Communities to prioritize projects that are ready to build or design.