Building Community Across Generations

Sharpe Family Uses Purpose-Driven Development to Shape Southern Arizona’s Future

By Loni Nannini

For 25 years, the Sharpe family has harnessed the power of purpose-driven development to create Rancho Sahuarita. Today, this defining Southern Arizona master-planned community serves as a model for intentional, long-term development where all stakeholders prosper.

“We believe the built environment has the power to improve people’s lives,” said Jeremy Sharpe, managing partner of Rancho Sahuarita.

“We love creating places that bring people together and strengthen a sense of belonging. Every project we undertake is evaluated through the lens of how it contributes to the broader community and its long-term success.”

That philosophy has guided Rancho Sahuarita’s evolution over the past quarter-century and continues to shape the company’s approach to development, community building and regional investment.

A Legacy of Community Building

The 3,000-acre master-planned community was established in 2001 by Sharpe’s late father, Bob, who built upon a multigenerational family legacy in real estate investment, development and community management.

Growing up, Sharpe was immersed in the family business. He worked in a variety of roles, from administrative support and lifeguarding at Rancho Sahuarita to assisting in land acquisition and development activities throughout college. Those early experiences provided more than an education in real estate: They offered lessons in leadership, stewardship and service.

Bob, who passed away in 2019 after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, remains a profound influence on the company’s culture and values.

“When I was 12, my father gave me a copy of ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People,’” Sharpe recalled. “I still have it on my shelf today. My philosophy, which is just like my father’s and grandfather’s, is centered on connecting with people, treating people well, believing in the goodness of others and rallying around a shared vision.”

Among Bob’s lasting contributions was a simple but powerful phrase: “Today is a good day.”

“When my dad was diagnosed, that phrase became something of a fight song for him,” said Sharpe. “It reflected his optimism and belief that every day presents an opportunity. That mindset remains central to how we lead our company and how we serve our community.”

Stewardship Through Leadership

Today, Sharpe oversees a diversified organization of roughly 200 employees spanning residential development, commercial real estate, construction, community management and the Sahuarita Water Company. The company also specializes in land entitlement and economic development initiatives that support long-term regional growth.

Throughout its evolution, Rancho Sahuarita has remained committed to a people-first culture.

Recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as a Best Place to Work, the company has developed a reputation for fostering long-term employee engagement and retention. Many team members have been with the organization for more than a decade, and several have helped shape the community since its earliest days.

“Every role contributes to the resident and tenant experience,” said Sharpe. “Whether someone works in events, maintenance, administration, community management or development, they are helping improve quality of life for the people who call Rancho Sahuarita home.”

As a husband and father of two, Sharpe believes strong organizations recognize that employees have meaningful lives beyond the workplace. Flexibility, family and work-life integration are core tenets influencing how the company supports its team members.

“It’s more than something we put on a wall,” he said. “People perform at their best when they have the support they need to be successful both professionally and personally.”

Michael Bowman, VP of development, has witnessed the community’s transformation firsthand over the last 26 years.

“Something special comes from the continuity of long-term employees who have watched the community grow from open desert into a thriving town,” Bowman said. “That history and shared experience are part of our culture in a way that can’t be manufactured.”

Investing in Southern Arizona

For Sharpe, community building extends well beyond Rancho Sahuarita’s boundaries.

He believes that private-sector leaders have a responsibility to contribute to the long-term success of Southern Arizona through board service, philanthropy and civic leadership.

“We view our relationships with residents, nonprofits and partner organizations as opportunities to create value and strengthen the community,” Sharpe said. “Our responsibility is to engage, collaborate and find ways to help others succeed.”

That philosophy also drives his involvement with organizations such as the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, the Chamber of Southern Arizona, Urban Land Institute, Banner Health Foundation and Southern Arizona Home Builders Association.

Shaping the Future of the Region

Sharpe believes Southern Arizona is positioned for tremendous long-term growth if public and private leaders work together to address challenges and seize opportunities.

“Southern Arizona is an extraordinary place − geographically, culturally and economically—and it is genuinely full of opportunity,” he said.

“Growth, if executed intentionally, raises quality of life. It creates jobs, expands housing opportunities, strengthens the tax base that supports schools and public services, and attracts investment that compounds over time. But it requires leadership, collaboration and a shared belief that growth can benefit everyone.”

His vision for development is rooted in creating communities that integrate housing, education, healthcare, employment opportunities and meaningful public spaces.

“When those elements come together, something remarkable happens,” Sharpe said. “People put down roots. They invest in their neighborhoods. They create generational wealth and a lasting community where people stay.”

As Rancho Sahuarita looks to the future, Sharpe sees the company’s role as both builder and steward: a family legacy while helping shape the future of Southern Arizona.

“We don’t take that responsibility lightly. The communities we build today should still be creating opportunity and improving lives decades from now. That’s the work we intend to keep doing.”

Pictured above – Jeremy Sharpe, Managing Partner of Rancho Sahuarita. Photo by Brent G. Mathis

READ THE FULL SPECIAL REPORT HERE.