Curating Lifestyles, Inspiring Joy

Amenities Attract Rancho Sahuarita Residents

By Tiffany Kjos

With hundreds of free annual events and programs, a massive footprint of parks, trails and pools, and an abundance of resort-style recreation, Rancho Sahuarita has spent 25 years prioritizing lifestyle over standard development.

The company is writing the playbook for developers who curate lifestyle and prioritize quality of life for residents.

“One of the things that Rancho Sahuarita has done best is offer an abundance of high-quality amenities, and I think people are absolutely looking for amenities. They want to have a great sense of place, a sense of community, where residents enjoy indoor and outdoor activities with their family and neighbors,” said David Godlewski, president and CEO of the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association.

More than 15 parks, 25-plus miles of walking trails, and extensive water features − ranging from pools to splash pads and a Tot Lagoon − serve Rancho Sahuarita’s 25,000 residents and 7,500+ homes.

The crown jewel remains Club Rancho Sahuarita, featuring a 6,000-square-foot fitness center, meeting space and more. Club Rancho Sahuarita sits adjacent to Sahuarita Lake Park, a popular fishing spot and home to popular public events such as the community’s “Family, Friends and Freedom” Independence Day Celebration.

Longtime resident Bob Webster, who moved to Rancho Sahuarita in 2002, shared: “Twenty four years later, my wife, Melody, and I still enjoy our walks around the lake, hiking on the many trails and taking a quick dip in one of the many swimming pools.”

Building a Way of Life

Rancho Sahuarita is distinguished among master-planned communities by a slate of amenities focusing on community programming, featuring more than 350 events annually − holiday celebrations, outdoor movie nights and concerts, food truck roundups, youth camps, special needs programming and much more.

“We have homes from many of the same homebuilders that you see in other communities. However, there is something special about choosing a home in Rancho Sahuarita, as it comes with a whole lifestyle offering and experience for your family, that truly sets it apart from other options,” said Michelle Moreno, executive community director of Rancho Sahuarita.

Premium amenities are facilitated through homeowner association dues and include more than 45 weekly fitness classes such as yoga, Zumba, cycling, water aerobics and boot camps. Health and wellness lectures supported by on-site medical partners are also available, along with personal trainers; a staff nutritionist offers presentations on heart-healthy meals, eating on a budget, healthy school lunches and much more.

Parents can utilize Kids Club, an onsite supervised play center while using the amenities at Club Rancho Sahuarita. There are also summer camps for kids, pre-teen and teen events and dozens of other monthly events. Options abound for seniors as well: Active adults 50 and older who live in Rancho Sahuarita, Rancho Resort and Sonora by Del Webb can purchase membership in the Saguaro Club. The group enjoys mixers, cooking demonstrations, movie nights and excursions to local attractions and further afield to sporting events and activities in Phoenix.

Moreno emphasized that the offerings are designed to engage people at every age and phase of life.

“Our community is so diverse, from abilities to cultural and ethnic backgrounds to age, so we strive to be diverse in what we offer. It is not cookie cutter.”

She means that quite literally. From “Cookies with Characters,” in which toddlers and parents decorate cookies with Elmo, Cookie Monster and other well-known characters to annual Father-Daughter Dances with complimentary portraits, the events help families to make memories.

“We have one dad who has the pictures from every single year hanging on his office wall…we became part of his memories of good times he had with his daughter. You just can’t buy that,” said Moreno.

The abundance of opportunities also encourage people to expand their horizons, leading to new adventures for everyone in the community.

The adventures are extended to those with special needs. Since 2010, Rancho Sahuarita has offered programming for children with special needs and their families.

“We had started seeing more and more families coming into the community who were hesitant to attend activities because they had a child with a few extra hurdles or a few extra needs, and we wanted to provide something their families could comfortably attend,” said Moreno.

The programs have grown to include an annual Special Needs Prom and a sensory-friendly day at the Splash Park, along with other monthly activities and targeted support groups for families.

“Inclusion is important to our families…they need to know that we support them,” said Moreno. “We have had families buy at Rancho Sahuarita specifically because they were told about our special needs programs and the great deal of support our community has for parents and families who love being included.”

Ultimately, the range of programming is designed to fulfill a promise made to all residents when they choose to buy a home in Rancho Sahuarita.

“It is a promise about raising your family in a secure, safe community that offers everyone not just a place to live, but a whole sense of belonging,” said Moreno.

A New Chapter

The Entrada Del Toro neighborhood, the newest addition to Rancho Sahuarita, offers that same sense of inclusion and opportunity for involvement.

The neighborhood was intentionally designed around connected open spaces, with walking trails and recreation opportunities for residents of all ages, according to Diana Dessy, VP of land assets for Rancho Sahuarita.

“Whether someone is a young professional, raising a family, or enjoying retirement, Entrada Del Toro offers a lifestyle that supports every stage of life,” Dessy said.

At the center of this neighborhood sits Club Del Toro, Rancho Sahuarita’s newest multigenerational recreation amenity.

“The facility features a modern fitness center equipped for high-intensity training, pickleball courts, an expansive aquatic area with a splash pad, and an inclusive playground designed for children of all abilities,” said Suzy Mason, VP of operations for Rancho Sahuarita.

“Club Del Toro is not just a new amenity; it’s a reflection of how Rancho Sahuarita thinks about growth. Every addition is designed to build on what exists, not replace or replicate it.”

Entrada Del Toro will feature nearly 1,000 homes with a variety of floor plans by six builders: Richmond American Homes, Century Complete, Lennar, Meritage Homes, D.R. Horton and KB Home.

To meet builder demand for “pad-ready” property, Rancho Sahuarita invested millions of dollars upfront to deliver the lots in Entrada Del Toro, and Richmond American Homes is happy to be part of the neighborhood, according to Michael Del Castillo, president of the Tucson Division of Richmond American Homes.

“Rancho Sahuarita is known for its abundance of family-friendly amenities, its proximity to great schools and its focus on design that brings neighbors together,” he said.

“Being able to offer people the home of their dreams in a community where everything truly is in their backyard is a major driving factor for our buyers.”

Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division, echoed that sentiment, noting that today’s buyers are looking for more than a home.

“We do see demand for new communities that are close or within walking distance to schools, parks, shopping and dining…on-site amenities help cultivate the ‘community-mindedness’ today’s buyers are looking for,” said McReynolds.

While some homes are move-in ready, buyers also have the ability to customize homes with options that boost long-term affordability such as energy and water-efficient ENERGY STAR® certification and other features.

Meritage Homes − which holds the distinction of being the first homebuilder in Rancho Sahuarita − offers many of these options along with standard features including major appliances, window coverings, smart home automation and designer finishes.

“We have had decades of success in Rancho Sahuarita and built hundreds of homes in the community over the years,” said Jeff Grobstein, region president of Meritage Homes.

Grobstein credits the developers − the late Bob Sharpe and his son, Jeremy − with delivering on their visionary concept of creating a beautiful community for generations to enjoy.

“There is no question that Rancho Sahuarita is a one-of-a-kind community for Southern Arizona. The amenities they provide are first-class and top notch for any master-planned community in the state,” Grobstein said.

As Meritage Homes finishes up sales in its current phase, Grobstein hopes to continue to build on the mutually successful partnership.

“We are optimistic that we may have another phase upcoming…we are always interested in building in Rancho Sahuarita,” he said.

Pipeline for Future Amenities

Rancho Sahuarita has a building cap of close to 12,000 homes, leaving significant room for continued growth through neighborhoods and “curated lifestyle amenities” that have become a hallmark of the community.

“Our amenities have been curated over the last 25 years to provide an experience that I don’t believe you can find anywhere else in Southern Arizona,” said Jeremy Sharpe, managing partner of Rancho Sahuarita.

This philosophy extends to every layer of the community – from the builders and developers to residents themselves. The collective investment is not just in property; it’s in the people who call Rancho Sahuarita home.

“These amenities reflect Rancho Sahuarita’s commitment to creating not just neighborhoods, but places where people can connect, stay active, and build meaningful community throughout their lives,” said Sharpe.

Photo courtesy Rancho Sahuarita

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